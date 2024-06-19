‘Nature still outdoes the machine’: Photographer wins ‘Best AI Image’ award using a real photo

In an age where AI-generated content floods our social media feeds and blurs the lines between reality and fabrication, one photographer cleverly turned the tables. Miles Astray recently won a 'best AI image' award, not with a digitally manipulated masterpiece, but with an actual photograph so surreal, it had to be artificial.

The image, titled "F L A M I N G O N E", depicts a headless flamingo against a vivid backdrop. Its quirky proportions and overall bizarre vibe perfectly encapsulated the often-seen hallmarks of AI-generated imagery. The photo took third place in the AI category of the 1839 Awards’ Color Photography Contest and even snagged the coveted People’s Vote award.

The catch? Astray captured this unusual scene two years ago on the beaches of Aruba. While the photo was later disqualified when Astray revealed its true origin, it had already made its intended impact.

"“F L A M I N G O N E” was designed to deliver a compelling message about nature’s unmatched creativity, which I believe surpasses anything AI can replicate," Astray explained to The Washington Post. He aimed to spark a conversation about the rapid evolution of AI imagery, which is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from real photography.

“What are the implications and the pitfalls of that? I think that is a very important conversation that we need to be having right now,” Astray emphasised.

The revelation sparked a largely positive response online, with social media users praising Astray's creativity and thought-provoking message. Even the contest organisers, while disqualifying the entry, acknowledged the "powerful message" it conveyed.