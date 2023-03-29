NCLAT directs Google to comply with CCI order, deposit Rs 1,337-cr fine in 30 days

The NCLAT on Wednesday upheld the order of CCI imposing a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google in a case related to abuse of its dominant position in Android. The tech giant has been given 30 days by National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to pay the fine and implement the order.

NCLAT said that the investigation by Competition Commission of India into Google was not in violation of principles of natural justice. A two-member bench of NCLAT said it was unable to accept contention that CCI order on Google is "replete with confirmation bias".

The NCLAT bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Alok Shrivastava also done some modifications to the CCI order.

NCLAT gave partial relief to Alphabet Inc's Google by setting aside four of the CCI directives in the case related to abuse of its dominant position in Android.

Google will now not need to allow hosting of third-party app stores inside Play Store, as had been previously ordered by the CCI.

The move will come as some relief for Google after Supreme Court in January refused to suspend any of the antitrust remedies ordered last year. The apex court had asked the tribunal to hear the case on merit and rule by March-end.

Google has been concerned about India's Android decision as the directives were seen as more sweeping than those imposed in the European Commission's landmark 2018 ruling against the operating system.

On October 20 last year, the CCI slapped a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices. The regulator also ordered the Internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.