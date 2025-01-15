NeoSapien unveils an AI-native wearable, secures Rs 80 lakh Shark Tank investment

NeoSapien, a wearable tech startup founded by Dhananjay Yadav and Aryan Yadav in 2024, has unveiled Neo 1, India’s first AI-native wearable. Dubbed the “Second Brain,” this device integrates AI into everyday life, offering features like real-time conversation tracking, emotional analysis, task organisation, and unlimited memory.

The innovative wearable caught the spotlight on Shark Tank India Season 4, where it secured INR 80 Lakhs from Namita Thapar, one of India’s top business leaders. The investment promises not only financial support but also invaluable mentorship and market insights. NeoSapien is also in talks with institutional investors in India and the US to raise additional seed funding.

NeoSapien’s Second Brain OS sets it apart from conventional wearables. Unlike static devices, Neo 1 adapts and evolves with its users, creating a more personalised tech experience. Speaking about the company, Anupam Mittal, one of NeoSapien’s founding advisors, said: "I don’t just back good ideas - I back bold ones. When two boys from India came to me with a vision to create the world’s first AI-native neckwear, I thought, ‘This is crazy, and maybe it’s exactly what the world needs."

NeoSapien’s elite advisory network also includes Sameer Mehta, co-founder of boAt, and other prominent investors like Srivatsan Chari (Clear) and Untitled Ventures, adding further credibility to the company’s mission.

"NeoSapien is fundamentally changing how we interact with technology. By creating a wearable that’s not just reactive but learns and adapts to you, they’re pioneering a new category of AI companions," said Sameer Mehta.

The funds from Shark Tank will drive the production of Neo 1’s initial batches, bolster R&D, and foster a community of early adopters. NeoSapien also plans to expand globally by 2025, with key partnerships such as Google AI Academy and Panasonic Ignition Program supporting its ambitious vision.

Amid growing concerns around data privacy, NeoSapien ensures user data remains owned and controlled by the individual. This commitment to privacy sets a new benchmark in the AI wearables space.

Neo 1 is now available on NeoSapien's official website for ₹10,000.