Netflix, Disney may soon have to censor content for obscenity and violence in India

India has informed streaming giants like Netflix, Disney, and others that their content should undergo independent scrutiny for obscenity and violence before being made available online, according to a government document and reliable sources.

According to a report by Reuters, the proposal was presented to the streaming platforms during a meeting at the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on June 20. However, the streaming companies, also known as OTT platforms, voiced their objections, resulting in no immediate decision being reached, as per government meeting records and an industry insider present at the discussion.

The minutes of the meeting, which Reuters had access to, stated that the ministry raised concerns about the presence of obscene and vulgar content on OTT platforms, which had been expressed by Members of Parliament, citizen groups, and the general public.

Netflix and Amazon have garnered immense popularity in India, with the country's streaming market projected to reach a value of $7 billion by 2027, as forecasted by Media Partners Asia.

Online content featuring top Bollywood stars has faced criticism from lawmakers and the public due to scenes considered vulgar or offensive to religious sentiments.

While films screened in Indian cinemas are subjected to review and certification by a government-appointed board, streamed content currently evades such scrutiny.

During the meeting, officials urged the industry to contemplate the establishment of an independent panel responsible for reviewing content, thereby enabling the identification and removal of unsuitable material, as shared by two individuals present at the gathering.

Despite objections from the industry, the officials persistently encouraged the consideration of this idea.

The government stressed the necessity for a "more proactive approach" to ensure that streaming content, including international material, adheres to a "code of ethics," as indicated by the meeting minutes.