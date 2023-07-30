Netflix offering Rs 7.4 cr annual salary for position of AI product manager

Netflix has advertised a lucrative job opening for an AI Product Manager, offering a whopping annual salary of up to $900,000 (approximately Rs 7.4 crores). This comes amid growing concerns from Hollywood unions about the increasing reliance on artificial intelligence and algorithms in the entertainment industry.

The AI Product Manager role is officially described as a position within the company's machine learning department. The job, which can be performed remotely from anywhere on the West Coast, boasts a salary range of $300,000 to $900,000. The primary responsibilities of this role include enhancing Netflix's machine-learning platform and utilizing AI to create content.

"The overall market range for roles in this area of Netflix is typically $300,000 - $900,000," the company stated on its website.

Another high-paying AI position listed by Netflix is for a technical director specializing in generative AI at its gaming studio, with an annual salary ranging between $450,000 and $650,000.

This comes at a time when actors and writers, who are currently on strike, are demanding better wages and regulations on studios' use of emerging technology. Critics argue that such high salaries for AI-related roles could potentially jeopardize their jobs and creative freedom.

"Algorithms dictate how many episodes a season needs to be before you reach a plateau of new subscribers and how many seasons a series needs to be on," Sag-Aftra's Fran Drescher told Time magazine. "That reduces the amount of episodes per season to between six and 10, and it reduces the amount of seasons to three or four. You can't live on that."

"We're being systematically squeezed out of our livelihood by a business model that was foisted upon us, that has created a myriad of problems for everyone up and down the ladder," she added.

Also Read: Meta's Threads usage drops by half after seeing initial surge, Mark Zuckerberg blames...