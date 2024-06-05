Netflix will stop working on these Apple TVs soon: Here’s what to do next

Netflix has announced to drop support for select older generation of Apple TVs. A report by Apple Insider revealed that the company has already sent out emails to its customers notifying about the same. It revealed that this move is meant to “maintain the best possible Netflix experience.” As per the Netflix Support page, “Netflix will no longer be available on Apple TV (2nd generation) and Apple TV (3rd generation) after July 31, 2024.”

Notably, the first three generations of Apple TVs are now claimed as “obsolete” by Apple. Hence, the tech giant has discontinued service for the hardware seven years after it has stopped selling the product. In addition to this, Netflix has also ended support for old TVs from Samsung and Vizio.

A Reddit user also shared the email he received from Netflix. It read, “You’re receiving this email because you’ve used Apple TV (2nd generation) and/or Apple TV (3rd generation) with Netflix in the past. Unfortunately, we’re sunsetting support for these devices on Jul 31, 2024. We know this can be frustrating, but we’re doing this to ensure you maintain the best possible Netflix viewing experience.”

Launched back in 2010, Apple TV (2nd generation) comes with 720p resolution while the 3rd generation was launched in 2012 and supports 1080p resolution. These TVs did not launch with tvOS or tvOS app. They used to come with a bunch of pre-installed apps.

Tech Today has reached out to Netflix to comment on the same.

If you are also using any one of these two devices, you will need to upgrade your Apple TV or switch to a compatible smart TV to continue streaming content on the platform after July 31. You will find several smart TV options from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, Sony, Vizio, Hisense and more.

How to update requirements for Apple TV

If you see the message, “Please update your device. This version is no longer supported by Netflix”. You will need to update the software to keep watching Netflix.

Here are the quick steps that you can take to update your software:

1. Go to Settings > System > Software Updates

2. Select “Update Software” and then “Download and Install” any available updates

