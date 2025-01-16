New Adobe Photoshop feature enables Live Co-Editing across devices to improve teamwork

Adobe has announced the introduction of Live Co-Editing for Photoshop, a feature aimed at enhancing collaborative workflows for creative professionals. Now available for private beta testing on Photoshop’s desktop (beta) and web apps, the feature allows multiple users to simultaneously edit the same document from different devices.

According to Adobe, the functionality is designed to streamline teamwork by enabling creators to split tasks and address project feedback collaboratively within a single file. The feature is expected to benefit designers, educators, and enterprise teams by facilitating real-time collaboration and intuitive feedback integration.

Key Applications of Live Co-Editing

Team Collaboration: Creative teams can efficiently manage complex projects by working together in one document and addressing feedback in real-time.

Client Interactions: Clients can provide direct input by collaborating on files, reviewing edits, and leaving comments.

Education: Educators can use the feature to demonstrate workflows in live sessions, offering feedback directly within student projects.

Recent Innovations in Photoshop

The launch of Live Co-Editing follows a series of features added in 2024, driven by user feedback. These updates focus on simplifying workflows, improving content generation, and enhancing editing precision.

Remove Tool with Distraction Removal: Automatically removes unwanted elements such as wires and people from photos, preserving details and depth.

Improved Font Browser: Provides access to over 25,000 fonts, with tools to filter, preview, and synchronise selections across Creative Cloud apps.

Generative AI Features: Enhanced by Adobe Firefly’s latest image model, tools like Generative Fill and Generative Expand offer improved output quality and variety.

Custom Adjustment Presets: Enables users to create, save, and share presets for quick adjustments.

Other enhancements include a more intuitive Selection Brush, an Adjustment Brush Tool for targeted image edits, and new support for OpenColorIO (OCIO) and 32-bit HDR workflows.

The rollout of Live Co-Editing represents Adobe's ongoing efforts to adapt its offerings to the evolving needs of creators and collaborative teams. The feature will be evaluated during its private beta phase before a wider release.