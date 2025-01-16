New Adobe Photoshop feature enables Live Co-Editing across devices to improve teamwork

Adobe has announced the introduction of Live Co-Editing for Photoshop, a feature aimed at enhancing collaborative workflows for creative professionals. Now available for private beta testing on Photoshop’s desktop (beta) and web apps, the feature allows multiple users to simultaneously edit the same document from different devices.
According to Adobe, the functionality is designed to streamline teamwork by enabling creators to split tasks and address project feedback collaboratively within a single file. The feature is expected to benefit designers, educators, and enterprise teams by facilitating real-time collaboration and intuitive feedback integration.
Key Applications of Live Co-Editing
Recent Innovations in Photoshop
The launch of Live Co-Editing follows a series of features added in 2024, driven by user feedback. These updates focus on simplifying workflows, improving content generation, and enhancing editing precision.
Other enhancements include a more intuitive Selection Brush, an Adjustment Brush Tool for targeted image edits, and new support for OpenColorIO (OCIO) and 32-bit HDR workflows.
The rollout of Live Co-Editing represents Adobe's ongoing efforts to adapt its offerings to the evolving needs of creators and collaborative teams. The feature will be evaluated during its private beta phase before a wider release.
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today