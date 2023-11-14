New Apple iPad Air, iPad Pro models to launch in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is likely to launch new refreshed models of iPad Air and iPad Pro in 2024, revealed popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He further added that they will come in two display sizes each. Here are the expected details of the rumoured iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

Launch Timeline

According to Kuo, the iPad Air is likely to come in 12.9-inch and 10.9-inch size options. As for the iPad Pro, the models are likely to be powered by M3 chip and OLED displays. In addition to this, the iPad mini and 11th gen iPad models are also expected to launch next year. Kuo further added that the 10.9-inch iPad Air and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2024.

Features

The rumoured iPad Air is expected to feature Liquid Retina display but might offer better performance as it will come with an oxide backplane that is also used in iPad Pro models with mini-LED displays.

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming iPad Pro is likely to switch from mini-LED displays to OLED displays. They might debut in the first and the second quarter of 2024. It was recently predicted in a report by market research firm, Trend Force, that the upcoming iPad Pad might feature a slightly larger 13-inch display.

According to Kuo, Apple is likely to ship around 6 to 8 million iPad Pro models in next year. He predicts lower shipments due to price hike because of OLED screens. He further added that the Pro model is expected to compete against the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air.

Apart from iPad Pro and iPad Air, Apple might also launch iPad mini in the second half of 2024. The 9th gen iPad, the only one left with a lightning port, will also finally phase out by the end of the year, reported Kuo.

