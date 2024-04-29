New iPad Pro may become Apple's first move towards AI hardware: Report

Apple is set to propel its shift towards artificial intelligence (AI) hardware with the launch of the new iPad Pro. The company is fast-tracking its computer processor upgrades, with plans to release the M4 chip later this year. This chip, featuring a new neural engine, is expected to facilitate advanced AI capabilities.

The M4 chip may not be limited to Macs but will also be incorporated in the new iPad Pro according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The iPad Pro is likely to be positioned as Apple's first truly AI-powered device, a move that seems to be a response to the recent AI boom in the tech industry.

Apple is set to introduce the new iPad Pro prior to its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, allowing it to present its AI chip strategy unhindered. Further, the M4 chip and new iPad Pros are expected to leverage the AI software and services that will be part of iPadOS 18, due later this year.

The upcoming Let Loose event is scheduled to take place on May 7 at 7:30 PM IST. The event will be streamed live via the Apple.com or the Apple TV application.

Apple is anticipated to build the A18 chip in the iPhone 16 line around AI as well. However, it should be noted that these new products are not entirely engineered and developed around AI, and this could partially be a marketing strategy. More advanced hardware is reportedly in the pipeline. Apple is said to be working on a table-top iPad connected to a robotic arm, as well as a home robot.