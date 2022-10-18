New Netflix Profile Transfer feature could be a final warning for freeloaders

Netflix has introduced a new feature called ‘Profile Transfer’ that will ultimately help the OTT platform prevent multiple log-ins on a single account. At the same time, they will not lose these subscribers completely. The Profile Transfer option will be a precursor to a new feature where users will be asked to either pay up or stop streaming on multiple devices. In its official statement, Netflix does paint a very rosy picture for the new feature. The streaming giant claimed that it does not want users to lose their viewing history, profile and personalized recommendations when they part ways from another account. It seems like a logical feature to be introduced before Netflix forces freeloaders to pay for separate accounts. The incentive of continuing with the entire profile ready will also encourage users to move out of the accounts.

In a blog Netflix explained that Profile Transfer feature is being introduced as “People move. Families grow. Relationships end.” They further stated, “But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same. Today, we’re launching Profile Transfer, a feature that lets people using your account transfer a profile — keeping the personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings — when they start their own membership.”

When will the new feature roll out?

Netflix has announced that the new feature will roll out to all members around the world starting today. The user will be notified by email as soon as Profile Transfer becomes available on their account.

How will the new Netflix feature work?

The process of transferring a profile seems to be pretty easy. To transfer a profile, go to the “Transfer Profile” option when you hover over your profile icon in the dropdown menu on the homepage then you’ll get an option to set up your own account or log into an existing one.

The user will also be able to turn off Profile Transfer in their account settings at any time.

This announcement comes days after Netflix started rolling out its ad-based streaming option in select countries across the globe. Many users moving out of existing accounts might also want to move to this new ad-based streaming model to avoid paying the monthly subscription.