News, games, social media top three choices for Indian app users, says MoMagic

News, social media and gaming apps are the top three categories installed by Indian mobile users, according to a recent study by MoMAGIC Technologies, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big data driven mobile tech firm.

The report "Lifestyle Insight of App Users in India" analyses the lifestyle choices a particular set of app users may have or follow. The report is based on data from MoMogic's data management platform TrueInsight.

From 2017 to 2018, there was a 94 per cent jump in installations of news-related apps, followed by an 80 per cent increase in social media-related apps and lastly gaming apps at 52 per cent.

"India creates one of the largest news content across tens of languages which is consumed by users across age groups. News-related apps continue to outperform other segments and is expected to grow further, thereby making it clear that in the near future content is going to be a clear winner in the Ad tech sector," says Arun Gupta, Founder & CEO, MoMAGIC Technologies.

Some of the other findings show that on an average, an Indian smartphone user usually has 50 apps, including pre-installed apps; equally distributed among men and women.

News app users are seen to install apps related to Food & Drink, Health & Fitness and Automobiles. This segment values their diet, health and drive more on a daily basis.

Social App users, is one of the key users of dating apps, other than automobiles and weather.

Game App user segment mainly consists of parents, who share their devices with their children and hence are found to have more of parenting apps, followed by comics and beauty.