No promotion for work from home employees: Dell asks employees to come to office at least 3 days a week

Dell has reportedly announced a change in its policy for remote workers, stating they will no longer be eligible for promotions unless they adopt a hybrid work model. The company, known for its hybrid work culture prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, is now enforcing a strict return-to-office policy, according to Business Insider.

The new policy mandates hybrid employees to spend at least three days a week in an approved office. A memo by Dell to remote workers highlighted the trade-offs, stating that career advancement would necessitate a shift to the hybrid onsite model.

The memo said, "For remote team members, it is important to understand the trade-offs: Career advancement, including applying to new roles in the company, will require a team member to reclassify as hybrid onsite."

An employee revealed that the new rule has sparked concerns among the workforce, with many worried about their career progression and reduced flexibility.

Survey shows WFH is more profitable for companies



A study published late last year revealed a trend where companies that offer flexible work-from-home options are seeing their revenues grow at a much faster rate than those that don’t. The study, led by the Boston Consulting Group, had shown that companies open to remote work are in a stronger competitive position.

According to a Bloomberg report, this three-year study found that companies offering remote work options saw their revenues grow four times faster than those insisting on office attendance.

The study analyzed data from 554 public companies and found that companies fully flexible about where their employees work from saw a 21 per cent increase in sales between 2020 and 2022, after adjusting for industry trends. In contrast, companies with hybrid or fully onsite work setups saw just a 5 per cent revenue growth during the same period. This study, conducted by Scoop Technologies Inc. and the Boston Consulting Group, included companies across 20 sectors, from technology to insurance.