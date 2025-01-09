Noise debuts at CES 2025 with Luna Ring Gen 2.0 and ColorFit Pro 6 series

Noise made its CES debut at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, unveiling its next-generation lineup, including the Luna Ring Gen 2.0 and the ColorFit Pro 6 series. Known for its innovation and global recognition, Noise continues to reinforce its position as one of the top smartwatch brands worldwide.

Commenting on the debut, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, “CES 2025 marks a defining moment for us as we bring Indian innovation to the global stage. Our Made-in-India products are a testament to creating consumer-centric experiences that resonate worldwide. As one of the first homegrown brands to break into the top three smartwatch companies globally, we are proud to showcase India’s growing influence in the global tech ecosystem.”

Flagship Products: A Closer Look

The centerpiece of Noise’s showcase was the Luna Ring Gen 2.0, the world’s first AI-powered smart ring. Crafted from fighter jet-grade titanium, it provides insights into stress, sleep, heart health, blood oxygen levels, and women’s health. Validated by Philips Biosensing for 98.2% accuracy, the device also offers AI-driven workout and nutrition recommendations, coupled with a 30-day battery life. Pre-booking for the Luna Ring Gen 2.0 begins on January 9, 2025, with deliveries expected by March.

Noise also introduced the ColorFit Pro 6 series, an AI-powered smartwatch targeting professionals. Designed with precision and performance in mind, the series integrates advanced features and sleek design, embodying the future of wearables.

Noise aims to redefine the global connected lifestyle ecosystem through cutting-edge wearables and smart solutions. At CES, the brand showcased its commitment to innovation underpinned by India’s Make in India initiative. The company’s R&D hub, Noise Labs, has consistently delivered industry-first breakthroughs across audio, wearables, and connected lifestyle products.

Availability

Noise’s CES 2025 lineup will roll out in phases, with pricing and availability to be announced soon.