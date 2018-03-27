Nokia 1 launched at Rs 5,499, to be available in India starting March 28

HMD Global has announced the launch of Nokia 1 for the Indian market. Announced during MWC 2018, the handset runs Android Oreo Go Edition and will be available starting March 28. Priced at Rs 5,499, the Nokia 1 will be available in two colour options - warm red and dark blue. To customise the looks of this entry-level smartphone, the Xpress On Covers available in azure and grey or yellow and pink, which can be purchased separately for Rs 450 each.

Nokia 1 features a 854x480 4.5-inch display. Running Android Oreo Go Edition, it is powered by a quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage and a microSD Card slot. It features a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. This is a dual SIM phone with 4G connectivity and packs in a 2150 mAh battery.



Ajey Mehta, Vice President India, HMD Global, HMD Global, said, "There are more than 1.3 billion feature phone users around the world, many from markets in Asia and Africa. As the value market leader in feature phones, we understand the barriers and challenges people face when it comes to stepping up to a smartphone which is where the Nokia 1 fits in perfectly."



Android Oreo Go Edition has been designed for devices with 1GB RAM or less. The device comes with redesigned and fewer apps, which gives the user two times more free storage as compared to Android Nougat. There isn't any bloatware, skins, UI changes or unnecessary apps pre-loaded either.

Launch offers for the Nokia 1 include a cashback of Rs 2,200 for existing and new Jio customers. HMD Global has also announced a 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify on opening the Kotak 811 savings account and activating it with an initial deposit of Rs 1,000 in the introductory period.