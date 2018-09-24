Nokia 5.1 Plus price to be revealed today via Flipkart

HMD Global launched two phones last month, the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus. While the 6.1 Plus went on sale soon after the launch, the cheaper Nokia 5.1 Plus was delayed for a later date. The company will officially unveil the price of the device at 2 pm today.

Other than Nokia's official store, the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be sold exclusively via Flipkart. The device will be placed below Nokia 6.1 Plus and will come with a design language that is similar to its elder sibling.

During the global launch event, the Nokia 5.1 Plus was introduced at a price 199 euros, which roughly translates to Rs 17,000. However, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is already pegged at Rs 15,999 and the Nokia 5.1 Plus is a much cheaper device. We can expect a price of around Rs 12,000.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. The phone comes with a neural processing unit which, the company claims, helps with the AI applications. The screen on the Nokia 5.1 Plus is a 5.8-inch unit with HD+ display. On the optics front, the device features a dual lens setup on the rear panel. The primary sensor is a 12-megapixel unit whereas the secondary sensor is a 5-megapixel unit. The front-facing camera has an 8-megapixel unit.

Both Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus will get an upgrade to Android Pie. Google's Digital Wellbeing will also find its way to both devices. Depending on how Nokia sets the pricing on the new device, we can expect it to go against Redmi 6 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro and the Honor 9N.