This IIT-Madras alum, who got Rs 92 lakh package from Google in 2013, is now moving to OpenAI

Kavin Karthik, an engineer of Indian origin who began his career at Google after graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-Madras), recently made headlines by transitioning to OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT.

Karthik spent over a decade at Google, where he contributed to significant projects like Google Lens, Commerce, and Search. The engineer is an alumnus of IIT-Madras where he got a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science and Engineering. According to report by The Hindu published in 2013, Karthik was one of three students from IIT to receive a placement offer from Google with a salary of Rs 92 lakh.

Karthik will join OpenAI as a Member of the Technical Staff. In his announcement on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter), he expressed his excitement about harnessing the transformative power of AI with ChatGPT and bridging the gap between research and product development.

Reflecting on his time at Google, Karthik described it as a "crucible of growth and innovation" that shaped his 20s. He highlighted the privilege of working with phenomenal leaders and teams and the invaluable lessons and experiences he gained.

In his post he said, "Google was more than a workplace; it was a crucible of growth and innovation that defined my 20s. Leading projects and teams in Google Lens, Commerce, and Search, I had the privilege of impacting millions of users and businesses worldwide. The opportunity to work alongside phenomenal leaders and teammates was nothing short of a privilege, and I'm profoundly grateful for the invaluable lessons and experiences gained."

Greg Brockman, the president and co-founder of OpenAI, welcomed Karthik to the team, to which Karthik responded with a thank-you note.

Karthik further added to his post saying, "Now, as I step into OpenAI, my focus will shift to harnessing the transformative power of AI with ChatGPT, bridging the gap between cutting-edge research and product development. I'm eager to contribute to and grow with this dynamic field, pushing the boundaries of what's possible."