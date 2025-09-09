Nothing confirms launch of Ear 3 on 18 September: Check all details here

Nothing has officially announced that its next flagship wireless earphones will be called the Nothing Ear 3. The earbuds are set to launch on 18 September 2025.

The Ear 3 marks the company’s fourth entry in the premium earbuds segment. While the previous model was simply branded as “Nothing Ear,” the new release revives the numbered naming scheme first seen with the Ear 1 and Ear 2.

A teaser shared by the London-based tech company hints at the continuation of Nothing’s signature transparent design, combined with solid black components. A white option could also be introduced, given the company’s track record. In the past, Nothing has experimented with brighter colours such as yellow and orange, though these have largely been reserved for its more affordable products. Its premium line-up, including the recently launched Nothing Headphone 1, has so far stuck to black and white finishes.

Specifications remain under wraps, but the brand’s ongoing partnership with British audio specialist KEF may once again play a role in shaping the sound quality. The collaboration has already influenced the tuning of recent Nothing audio products.

The launch of the Ear 3 comes on the back of a busy summer for the company, following the introduction of the Nothing Phone 3, which the company described as its first true flagship smartphone, and the Nothing Headphone 1, its debut pair of over-ear noise-cancelling headphones.

The Nothing Ear is currently listed at ₹8,999 on Flipkart, the company’s official online retail partner. Nothing has also confirmed plans to expand into offline retail later this year, with its first physical store expected to stock both the existing Ear and the upcoming Ear 3.