Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
technology
news
Nothing to open first flagship store in India later this year

Nothing to open first flagship store in India later this year

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis has announced that the company will open its first flagship store in India later this year, while CMF sets up its global headquarters in the country.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 5, 2025 1:50 PM IST
Nothing to open first flagship store in India later this yearNothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis has announced that the company will open its first flagship store in India later this year. Evangelidis shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Economic Times WLF 2025.

In his post, Evangelidis said that Nothing’s Phone (3) is not only manufactured in India but also exported to other countries, showcasing the country’s ability to deliver world-class technology. He added that CMF, Nothing’s sub-brand, is in the process of establishing its global headquarters in India while strengthening its leadership team with local talent.

The upcoming flagship store is expected to give consumers direct access to Nothing’s latest devices and experiences, similar to how other tech giants like Apple and Samsung operate their exclusive retail outlets in India.

Calling India a global hub for technology, Evangelidis wrote: “The story of the next decade of consumer technology is being written here and we’re excited to be part of it.”

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Sep 5, 2025 1:50 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today