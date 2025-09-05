Nothing to open first flagship store in India later this year

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis has announced that the company will open its first flagship store in India later this year. Evangelidis shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Economic Times WLF 2025.

I recently had the privilege of meeting Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi at @EconomicTimes WLF 2025. His vision and initiatives have been instrumental in transforming India into a global technology hub, and it’s clear that the future of this industry is being built here.



September 5, 2025

In his post, Evangelidis said that Nothing’s Phone (3) is not only manufactured in India but also exported to other countries, showcasing the country’s ability to deliver world-class technology. He added that CMF, Nothing’s sub-brand, is in the process of establishing its global headquarters in India while strengthening its leadership team with local talent.

The upcoming flagship store is expected to give consumers direct access to Nothing’s latest devices and experiences, similar to how other tech giants like Apple and Samsung operate their exclusive retail outlets in India.

Calling India a global hub for technology, Evangelidis wrote: “The story of the next decade of consumer technology is being written here and we’re excited to be part of it.”