Nothing launches Ear and Ear (a) earbuds with ChatGPT integration: Check price, features, other details

Nothing unveiled two new models of wireless earbuds—Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a)—during its Q1 Community Update in Tokyo. The launch also marked the introduction of ChatGPT integrations into its audio products and smartphones, enhancing the overall user experience with artificial intelligence.

Price and Availability

The Nothing Ear is priced at Rs 11,999, with sales starting on April 29. The Nothing Ear (a) is available for Rs 7,999 from April 22. Special introductory prices and offers are available on Flipkart, along with other retail outlets like Croma and Vijay Sales.

Related Articles

Features of the New Earbuds

Nothing claims that the Ear is designed for audiophiles, boasting the company's most advanced driver system to date, which includes a custom 11 mm dynamic driver and a ceramic diaphragm. This model supports high-resolution audio codecs and features intelligent noise-cancelling capabilities with an equalizer for personalized sound settings.

Meanwhile, Nothing Ear (a) targets daily users with its unique yellow colour. It shares similar noise-cancelling features and also supports high-resolution audio. Both models offer relatively long battery life. The Ear (a) offers up to 42.5 hours of playback whereas the premium Nothing Ear offers 40.5 hours of playback. They also offer fast charging and the ability to connect to multiple devices simultaneously.

Integration with ChatGPT

One of the highlights of the new product range is its integration with AI technology. Nothing has integrated ChatGPT into both the earbuds and its smartphone operating system, Nothing OS. This feature allows users to access a variety of information and perform tasks directly through their earbuds.