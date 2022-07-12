Nothing Phone (1) launched: How much are you going to pay in India?

Nothing Phone (1) is now official and we’ve already told you all about its specs (you can read the detailed specs here). In fact, we’ve known about the specs for a while now, so let’s dive straight into what really matters: the Indian pricing.

Nothing Phone (1) India prices:

Nothing Phone (1) will be available in both black and white and you have three variants to pick from. The 8GB/128Gb version is priced at Rs 32,999, the 8GB/256GB version will set you back by Rs 35,999, while the 12GB/256GB version is priced at Rs 38,999.

For customers who have pre-ordered the device via invites, there is a limited-time introductory offer on the Nothing Phone (1). For these customers, the 8GB/128GB version is for Rs 31,999, the 8GB/256GB version is for Rs 34,999, while the 12GB/256GB one is for Rs 37,999.

It can be purchased from Flipkart and currently the device page shows that it is “coming soon”.

Nothing Phone (1) availability

The Nothing Phone (1) India sales will start on July 21 at 7 PM on Flipkart.

Nothing is also launching a charger, and phone case and screen protector alongside the Nothing Phone (1) and here are the details.

The Nothing power is priced at Rs 2,499, the Nothing Phone (1) case is priced at Rs 1,499, and the Nothing Phone (1) screen protector is priced at Rs 999. The Nothing power will be available to the pre-order customers for Rs 1,499 and the Nothing Ear (1) buds will be available to them for Rs 5,999.

Now, since Nothing Phone (1) is not providing a charger in the box with the Nothing Phone (1), and you don’t have a wireless charger at home, you might want to consider bundling the Nothing power (45W) along with the device.

The Nothing Phone (1) prices in the UK:

The Nothing Phone (1) prices in the UK are slightly different from what we have in India. They start from 399 pounds (Rs 37,736 approx) for the 8GB/128GB model. The 8GB/256GB one is priced at 449 pounds (Rs 42,465 approx), while the 12GB/256GB variant, which is going to be available later, is priced at 499 pounds (Rs 47,194 approx).

Also Read: Nothing Phone (1) is finally official: Here are all the details

Also Read: The dawn of Web3 phones; Nothing Phone (1), Solana Saga, and HTC Desire 22 Pro