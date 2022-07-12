Nothing Phone (1) is finally official: Here are all the details

The wait is over. The much-awaited Nothing Phone (1) was finally launched on Tuesday in London. However, except for some really small new details, for example, the Gorilla Glass 5 and the flexible OLED display, there were no specs that we didn’t know about already.

Unveiled by Carl Pei, the Nothing Phone (1) is the company’s second product following the Nothing Ear (1) buds that were launched last year. But unlike the Ear (1) which saw its two colour versions being rolled out separately, the Nothing Phone (1) is going to be available in black and white at the same time.

The Nothing Phone (1) prices start from 399 pounds (Rs 37,736 approx) for the 8GB/128GB model. The 8GB/256GB one is priced at 449 pounds (Rs 42,465 approx), while the 12GB/256GB variant, which is going to be available later, is priced at 499 pounds (Rs 47,194 approx). The India prices for the devices are slightly different and we’ll tell you all about them too. Hold on.

Nothing is not launching the device fully in the US, but it is going to launch in 40 markets globally, including UK, India, Japan, and countries in mainland Europe. India, you can buy the Nothing Phone (1) from Flipkart.

The main highlight of the Nothing Phone (1) is the design, specifically the glyph interface on the back of the device. These lights can be customised to sync up with ringtones and notifications from specific contacts. They also act as a charging indicator and a fill light for the cameras. There is also a red LED light on the back that flashes when the phone is recording a video.

Nothing has put two cameras on the Nothing Phone (1) - both 50MP, one main and one ultrawide. The main shooter supports both optical and electronic image stabilisation along with night mode, portrait mode, document scanning, etc. The ultrawide camera has a 114-degree field of view and can take macro shots up to a 4cm distance.

The Nothing Phone (1) has a 6.55-inch 1080p flexible OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The 16MP front camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout on the top left of the screen and for security there is the in-display fingerprint scanner.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC and it was revealed during the launch that Qualcomm fine-tuned the chip to support wireless charging and reverse charging on the Nothing Phone (1).

The Nothing Phone (1) will run Nothing OS on top of Android and promises an almost stock Android experience. Pei announced at the event that the device can control other third-party devices, like a Tesla car, from a quick settings menu to unlock doors, turn on the AC, etc. The company is promising three years of Android updates and four years of security updates on the Nothing Phone (1).

The smartphone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired and 15W wireless charge support. It has a IP53 rating for duts and water resistance.