The dawn of Web3 phones; Nothing Phone (1), Solana Saga, and HTC Desire 22 Pro 

After cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, metaverse, and others, smartphones are the most recent Web3 innovation!

Web3 companies and mobile phone manufacturers like Polygon Network, Nothing, Solana labs, HTC, and other are joining hands to integrate blockchain tech with smart phones.

Here is a wrap of all the Web3 phones and their features:

Desire 22 Pro

Manufacturer- HTC

Specialty- Metaverse compatibility

HTC made quite some noise last month with the first ‘metaverse phone’. It is compatible with HTC’s very own version of the metaverse, the Viveverse. HTC also announced that the smartphone would also contain a crypto wallet to store cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

The Desire 22 Pro has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080 x 2412 pixel) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. In conjunction with the Vive Flow headset, HTC promises that this huge display will assist deliver an immersive experience of the metaverse. The smartphone sports a 32MP camera located in a punch-hole and a huge chin. It also has a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.

The Snapdragon 695 processor powers the device. The phone also has a 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. A 4,520mAh battery powers the device and supports wireless and reverse charging. The HTC Desire 22 Pro is water and dust resistant, with an IP67 rating.

Device- Solana Saga

Manufacturer- Solana Labs

Specialty- Easier access to dApps



Solana, the Proof of History based blockchain network, announced the launch of Saga, an Android smartphone with distinctive Web3 functionality and features.

Not much about the phone has been revealed yet, especially its Web3 capabilities. As far as the company has announced, the phone will have a secure Seed Vault for private keys, Solana Pay for Android, and the Solana dApp Store.

The phone would have an Android OS. Moreover, the smartphone would feature a 6.67-inch screen with OLED display.

Solana Saga would sport a 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. It would have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The mobile phone will go live in the first quarter of 2023 for $1,000.

Device- Nothing Phone (1)

Manufacturer- Nothing and Polygon

Specialty- Polygon based quick payments

The latest Nothing Phone (1) will incorporate the technology developed by Polygon to simplify mobile access to dapps (decentralised applications on blockchain networks), blockchain games, and as well as fast payments via the Polygon network.

The device will run Nothing OS on top of Android 12. The mobile will have two cameras on the back, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor. The device will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G Plus processor. The phone will be launched today.

