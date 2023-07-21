Nothing Phone (2) to go on first open sale in India today: Check price, offers, specs

Nothing Phone (2) was launched in India last week at a starting price of Rs 44,999. The highlights of the smartphone include its updated and customisable glyph design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 6.7-inch display and a 4,700 mAh battery. The ‘Made in India’ smartphone will go on first sale today on Flipkart.

Nothing Phone (2) India price, sale offers

Nothing Phone (2) comes in three storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 44,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant has been launched at Rs 49,999 and the 12GB RAM + 512GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 54,999.

In terms of colours, it will be available in Slate Grey and White colour variants.

Nothing Phone (2) accessories include a case priced at Rs 1,299, a screen protector priced at Rs 999 and a power adaptor priced at Rs 2,499.

The smartphone will go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

As for the sale offers, customers will get Rs 3,000 instant discount on Axis Bank and Citi Bank debit and credit cards.

Nothing Phone (2) specifications, features

Nothing Phone (2) features a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It comes with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of design, users can now assign personalised light and sound sequences to contacts and apps so that they can stay on top of the notifications. It comes with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

For photography, Nothing Phone (2) comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and a 50MP sensor. It comes with a 32MP front-facing camera

It runs on Android 14-based NothingOS 2.0. It is equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The company claims that it can charge from 0 to 50 per cent in just 20 minutes. It also features a USB Type C port for charging.

