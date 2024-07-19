Nothing Phone (2a) Plus teased, to release on July 31

Just weeks after its sub-brand CMF debuted its first phone, Nothing is turning heads again, this time with a cryptic teaser for an upgraded version of its mid-range offering, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus.

Set to launch on July 31st, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is shrouded in mystery, with the company offering only vague hints about its features. The tagline, "Plus. More. Extra," leaves much to the imagination, but it's clear that this new model aims to build upon the existing Nothing Phone (2a).

One of the biggest questions surrounding the 2a Plus is whether it will finally address the limited availability of its predecessor. The Nothing Phone (2a) is still not officially available in the US, only accessible through the company's Developer Program. Wider availability for the 2a Plus would be a welcome improvement for eager consumers in untapped markets.

The teaser image itself offers some intriguing clues. It features a series of grooves that resemble the wireless charging coil found on the flagship Nothing Phone (2), a feature notably absent from the 2a. This suggests that the 2a Plus might bring wireless charging to the mid-range lineup.

Since its March launch, the Nothing Phone (2a) has seen limited updates, primarily a new blue colour option released in April. The next major flagship iteration, the Nothing Phone (3), isn't expected until 2025, putting the spotlight firmly on the 2a Plus as the next evolution of Nothing's phone lineup.

As the July 31st launch date approaches, tech enthusiasts are eager to see what "More. Extra." entails for the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. Will it be a simple spec bump, a feature upgrade, or a strategic move to expand market reach? Only time will tell.