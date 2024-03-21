Nothing Phone (2a) receives Nothing OS 2.5.4 update with camera and performance boost

The Nothing Phone (2a), introduced earlier this month along with Nothing OS 2.5.3, has now unveiled its latest update, Nothing OS 2.5.4, promising notable enhancements to the smartphone's camera capabilities and overall performance.

The update, touted to improve colour accuracy and saturation of the device's camera, aims to refine the consistency between its primary and ultrawide shooters, ensuring a more balanced and visually appealing photography experience.

Moreover, Nothing OS 2.5.4 brings advancements in Ultra XDR photo optimization, focusing on brightness and tone adjustments, alongside fine-tuning the bokeh effect within the Portrait Mode feature.

Beyond camera enhancements, the update caters to gaming enthusiasts by enhancing the overall performance of popular games, notably including BGMI (Indian PUBG), thus elevating the gaming experience for users.

Nothing, the company behind the innovative smartphone, emphasises that the update represents a significant step towards enhancing the device's functionality and user experience.

For users eager to access the latest features, the update can be manually checked through the settings menu of the Nothing Phone (2a). By navigating to Settings > System > System Update, users can initiate the download process and enjoy the benefits of Nothing OS 2.5.4.