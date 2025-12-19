Nothing’s third community investment round crosses $8 Million

UK-based consumer technology brand Nothing has raised more than $8 million in its third community investment round. The company also gained 5,000 new investors from more than 80 countries. The investment backs the company’s community-led approach and helps shape its global standing

In addition to higher gains, the latest investment round gave community members an opportunity to buy shares in Nothing at a valuation of $1.3 billion. This will provide members with a chance to benefit financially as the company continues to grow. Nothing has kept its community at the heart of its strategy. The company said, “When we opened the investment round for early access on the 10th December, we couldn’t have predicted just how much our community would grow in such a short space of time.”

In addition, Nothing’s fanbase now has nearly 13,000 investors, who have invested more than $16 million since the community investment program began. These investments will help the company transform its hardware infrastructure into a new generation of AI-native operating systems and connected devices, which is expected to launch from 2026 onwards. Carl Pei, CEO and Founder of Nothing, said, “This investment round wasn’t just about raising money; it was driven by our commitment to our community and bringing them on this journey with us.”

In September 2025, Nothing raised $200 million in a Series C funding round, led by major institutional investors including Tiger Global, GV (Google Ventures), Highland Europe, EQT, and Qualcomm Ventures. Nothing further highlights that the latest investment reflects continued momentum as it lays the groundwork for the AI-native era of consumer electronics.