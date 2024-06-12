Nu Republic Cyberstud SPIN review: Fidget spinner meets earbuds (and it's weirdly awesome)

Okay, I'll admit it. When I first heard about the Nu Republic Cyberstud SPIN earbuds, with their built-in fidget spinner case, I was ready to unleash a torrent of "Is nothing sacred anymore?!" cynicism. But then, a strange thing happened: I pulled them out of the box, felt that satisfying swoosh as the metal gliders on the case spun, and... I couldn't stop. My inner 12-year-old, the one who once fueled a fidget spinner empire built on playground trades and lunchtime competitions, had awoken.

So, for the sake of journalism (and my own amusement), I popped these bad boys in and dove headfirst into the bizarre and strangely compelling world of the Cyberstud SPIN.

The Swoosh Heard 'Round the Office

Look, there's no delicate way to say it: the Cyberstud SPIN case is loud. Like, "did someone just open a mini jet engine?" loud. Each spin sends those metal gliders whizzing around with a satisfying swoosh that echoes through the room. Initially, my co-workers shot me looks that could curdle milk. But then, something magical happened. They, too, became entranced. Soon, the entire office sounded like a symphony of miniature turbines. It was chaos, but it was our chaos.

Beyond the Spin: Surprisingly Decent Buds

Here's the thing, though. If the Cyberstud SPIN were just a glorified fidget spinner with subpar audio, it wouldn't be worth the pixels on this page. Thankfully, Nu Republic didn't drop the ball on sound quality.

The X-Bass technology does what it promises, delivering a punchy, satisfying bass that doesn't muddy the mids or highs. I tested them with everything from my doom metal playlist to my more embarrassing pop indulgences, and they handled it all with surprising clarity. The noise cancellation isn't exactly Bose-level, but it's good enough to drown out the less-than-subtle coughs of my deskmate who's convinced I've gone full-on tech blogger insane.

The 70-hour battery life is no joke either. I used them for days (and spun that case for hours on end) without needing a recharge. The only downside? I fear my thumbs might develop their own six-packs before these earbuds run out of juice.

Verdict: A Guilty Pleasure with Surprisingly Good Sound

The Nu Republic Cyberstud SPIN earbuds are an enigma, a glorious collision of tech trends that shouldn't work, but somehow does. Are they a little extra? Absolutely. Will that spinning case likely drive some people bonkers? Probably. But if you're the kind of person who can't resist a good fidget, loves surprisingly decent audio quality, and isn't afraid of a little (okay, a lot) of "swoosh" in their life, then these might be your new guilty pleasure.