Nuuk partners with Karan Johar to launch India’s first ILAG CeramicTech Air Fryer and energy-efficient heaters

Home appliance brand Nuuk has expanded its portfolio in India with three new launches: the BRĪSK Air Fryer, and two intelligent heating solutions, HÖT BLOX OFR and HÖT BAR PTC. The range, developed in collaboration with filmmaker Karan Johar, combines design innovation with practical performance, reflecting the brand’s minimalist and human-centred design philosophy.

“Everyday appliances should be as thoughtful and intelligent as the homes they live in,” said Gazal Kalra, Co-Founder, Nuuk. “In India, cooking and comfort are deeply personal experiences, yet most products today compromise either on safety, efficiency, or design. With Nuuk BRĪSK Air Fryer and our heaters – Nuuk HÖT BLOX and Nuuk HÖT BAR – we set out to change that by combining safe, toxin-free cooking, intelligent heating, and modern design that fits seamlessly into Indian homes.”

At the centre of the launch is the Nuuk BRĪSK Air Fryer, which features Swiss-engineered ILAG CeramicTech coating that is free from lead, cadmium, PFOA, PFAS, and PTFE. Its 360° Rapid Air Circulation system ensures faster, even cooking, while the redesigned 1600W stainless steel heating element maintains moisture for crisp, flavourful results. The air fryer offers eight preset modes, including Indian favourites like Tandoor, Ferment, and Dehydrate. Priced at Rs 8,999, it will be available in Nuuk Red, Serene Grey, and Sesame Grey from 15 November 2025 on Amazon and the brand’s website.

The Nuuk HÖT BLOX introduces RapidHeat technology, providing warmth 30 per cent faster with up to 20 per cent energy savings through its intelligent Eco Mode. With digital controls, child lock, a 24-hour timer, and smart app connectivity, it delivers silent, all-night comfort. Priced at Rs 13,999, the HÖT BLOX will be available in Serene Grey and Midnight Black.

The Nuuk HÖT BAR, meanwhile, uses a high-grade ceramic heating plate to deliver instant warmth in just two seconds. Compact and versatile, it operates in vertical or horizontal modes and features dual heat settings, preset temperatures, and a super silent BLDC motor. It is priced at Rs 6,499 and comes in Nuuk Red, Serene Grey, and Electric Blue.