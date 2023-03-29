NXP CEO Kurt Sievers meets PM Narendra Modi to discuss semiconductor ecosystem in India

To bolster India's semiconductor ecosystem and dream of becoming a chip manufacturing nation, NXP CEO Kurt Sievers met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The meeting was focused on policy frameworks, emerging technologies, deepening India's value creation, and the country's manufacturing capabilities and ambitions. The Netherlands-headquartered company is one of the top ten chip companies globally. The company designs and manufactures semiconductors, and has centres of excellence in India.

Sievers acknowledged India’s ambition to be a major player in the global electronics supply chain and plans of growing the domestic electronics manufacturing ecosystem to US$ 300 billion by 2026. “Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government’s commitment to being one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturing hubs underscores India’s recognition of the strategic importance and growth potential of the electronics industry.” However, NXP did not reveal any plans to start semiconductor manufacturing in India.

Sievers briefed PM Modi about NXP’s expertise and operations in India and pledged the company’s support to help develop India's diverse domestic STEM workforce and support the country's flourishing start-up ecosystem.

“It was a privilege to meet with Prime Minister Modi to discuss India’s rapidly growing semiconductor development and manufacturing ecosystem. We both agreed that India’s electronics manufacturing and design industry has the potential to become a much larger player in the global electronics value chain. NXP has enjoyed a 50-plus year history of operations in India, and our centres of excellence here are designing semiconductor solutions in-demand across the global auto, industrial, IoT, and secure edge markets. Our talented Indian team has generated hundreds of patents and is a powerhouse of NXP’s global network of innovation teams. We are committed to further drive India’s value creation for the global electronics industry,” added Sievers.

NXP has collaborated with the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), Invest India, Startup India, India Electronics, the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and state governments on a variety of initiatives and projects. NXP says, as part of its mission toward enabling a better, safer, secure, and more sustainable world, NXP proactively engages with startups to develop innovative and long-lasting solutions.

