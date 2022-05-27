‘Off the board’: Elon Musk on Jack Dorsey leaving Twitter 

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is “off the board” hours after Dorsey stepped away from the Twitter board. Dorsey stepped down from the Twitter board on Thursday after the latest shareholder meeting.

Musk replied to his tweet and said that he was a fan of Dorsey and wished that he would stay on the board. The billionaire entrepreneur wrote, “I’m a fan of Jack btw. Wish he would stay on the board, but I understand that he needs to move on.”

Jack off the board! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

Dorsey was expected to leave the board of directors at Twitter ever since he stepped down as CEO and the company had noted during his exit announcement that he would stay on the board till “his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders.”

Dorsey, in the meanwhile, is focusing on building the financial payments platform Block (formerly Square). He is serving as the CEO of Square.

The former Twitter CEO had supported Musk’s buyout offer for the platform and said, “Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is the right one. This is also Parag Agrawal’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path I believe it with all my heart.”

Twitter and its employees have been bracing themselves for Elon Musk’s buy-out of the platform and the changes that will bring in. Musk acquired a 9.2 per cent stake in the company earlier this year and then made an offer to buy it out for $44 billion.

