Ola Electric reveals new range of Ola electric scooters starting at Rs 79,999; check all details

Ola Electric has launched a new range of Ola S1 electric scooters. The company now has a total of six electric scooters in its line-up which includes new models. The base variant is a Ola S1 X (2kWh) which is priced at Rs 79,999. The range on this scooter is 95 km and a top speed of 85 km/hr.

The Ola S1 Pro remains the top variant priced at Rs 1,47,999 with a 11kW motor and a claimed range of 195 km. The scooter provides a top speed of 120 km/hr and a battery capacity of 4 kWh.

The company also announced the availability of 600 service stations. Additionally, the Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that the company will expand the charging infrastructure to 10,000 fast chargers by next quarter. The company claims this new charger will be available at public locations and it will be 70-80% faster than standard charger that comes with the Ola scooter.

Ola also announced a new 8-year battery warranty included with the pricing of the Ola scooters. The company will also provide offers to extend this warranty further up to 1,25,000 at a starting price of Rs 12,999.

Here are the prices and specifications of all the Ola S1 electric scooters:

Ola S1 Pro Price: ₹1,47,499

Motor: 11kW

Range: 195 km

Top Speed: 120 km/h

Battery Capacity: 4.0 kWh

Drive Modes: Eco, Normal, Sports & Hyper

Screen Size: 7" Touchscreen Ola S1 Air Price: ₹1,19,999

Motor: 6kW

Range: 151 km

Top Speed: 90 km/h

Battery Capacity: 3.0 kWh

Drive Modes: Eco, Normal & Sports

Screen Size :7" Touchscreen Ola S1 Xe Price :₹99,999

Motor :6kW

Range :151 km

Top Speed :90 km/h

Battery Capacity :3.0 kWh

Drive Modes :Eco, Normal & Sports

Screen Size :7" Screen Ola S1 X (4KWH) Price :₹109999

Motor :6kW

Range :190km

Top Speed :90km/h

Battery Capacity :-3KWh

Drive Modes :-Eco ,Normal & Sports

Screen Size :-4.3" Screens Ola S1 X (3KWH) Price:-₹89,999

Motor:-6KW

Range:-143KM

Top Speed:-90KM/H

Battery Capacity:-2KWh

Drive Modes:-Eco ,Normal & Sports

Screen Size:-4.3"Screens Ola S1 X (2KWH) Price:=₹79,999

Motor:=6KW

Range:=95KM

Top Speed:=85KM/H

Battery Capacity:=2KWh

Drive Modes:=Eco ,Normal & Sports

Screen Size:=4.3"Screens

Also read: IPO-bound Ola Electric first electric two-wheeler firm to get PLI nod, claim reports

Also read: Ola Electric looking to raise Rs 5,800 cr via IPO, to file DRHP by Dec 20