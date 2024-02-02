scorecardresearch
Ola Electric reveals new range of Ola electric scooters starting at Rs 79,999; check all details

Ola Electric reveals new range of Ola electric scooters starting at Rs 79,999; check all details

The Ola S1 Pro remains the top variant priced at Rs 1,47,999 with a 11kW motor and a claimed range of 195 km

Ola S1X gets more models at a lower price Ola S1X gets more models at a lower price

Ola Electric has launched a new range of Ola S1 electric scooters. The company now has a total of six electric scooters in its line-up which includes new models. The base variant is a Ola S1 X (2kWh) which is priced at Rs 79,999. The range on this scooter is 95 km and a top speed of 85 km/hr. 

The Ola S1 Pro remains the top variant priced at Rs 1,47,999 with a 11kW motor and a claimed range of 195 km. The scooter provides a top speed of 120 km/hr and a battery capacity of 4 kWh. 

The company also announced the availability of 600 service stations. Additionally, the Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that the company will expand the charging infrastructure to 10,000 fast chargers by next quarter. The company claims this new charger will be available at public locations and it will be 70-80% faster than standard charger that comes with the Ola scooter. 

Ola also announced a new 8-year battery warranty included with the pricing of the Ola scooters. The company will also provide offers to extend this warranty further up to 1,25,000 at a starting price of Rs 12,999.

Here are the prices and specifications of all the Ola S1 electric scooters:

  1. Ola S1 Pro
    • Price: ₹1,47,499
    • Motor: 11kW
    • Range: 195 km
    • Top Speed: 120 km/h
    • Battery Capacity: 4.0 kWh
    • Drive Modes: Eco, Normal, Sports & Hyper
    • Screen Size: 7" Touchscreen
  2. Ola S1 Air
    • Price: ₹1,19,999
    • Motor: 6kW
    • Range: 151 km
    • Top Speed: 90 km/h
    • Battery Capacity: 3.0 kWh
    • Drive Modes: Eco, Normal & Sports
    • Screen Size :7" Touchscreen
  3. Ola S1 Xe
    • Price :₹99,999
    • Motor :6kW
    • Range :151 km
    • Top Speed :90 km/h
    • Battery Capacity :3.0 kWh
    • Drive Modes :Eco, Normal & Sports
    • Screen Size :7" Screen
  4. Ola S1 X (4KWH)
    • Price :₹109999
    • Motor :6kW
    • Range :190km
    • Top Speed :90km/h
    • Battery Capacity :-3KWh
    • Drive Modes :-Eco ,Normal & Sports
    • Screen Size :-4.3" Screens
  5. Ola S1 X (3KWH)
    • Price:-₹89,999
    • Motor:-6KW
    • Range:-143KM
    • Top Speed:-90KM/H
    • Battery Capacity:-2KWh
    • Drive Modes:-Eco ,Normal & Sports
    • Screen Size:-4.3"Screens
  6. Ola S1 X (2KWH)
    • Price:=₹79,999
    • Motor:=6KW
    • Range:=95KM
    • Top Speed:=85KM/H
    • Battery Capacity:=2KWh
    • Drive Modes:=Eco ,Normal & Sports
    • Screen Size:=4.3"Screens

Published on: Feb 02, 2024, 2:36 PM IST
