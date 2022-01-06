OnePlus 10 Pro might launch on Jan 11, specs revealed by co-founder Pete Lau

OnePlus’ next flagship device, the OnePlus 10 Pro, is expected to launch in China on January 11. Ahead of the launch, the specifications of the device have been revealed by OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau. The details revealed by Lau include information about the camera, battery, and the SoC.

Details regarding the display size, storage configurations, etc, are yet to be revealed and might only be available once the launch happens. However, reports suggest that the device might be available in at least two colour options and we already know that it is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Going by Lau’s tweet, the OnePlus 10 Pro is going to run OxygenOs 12, based on Android 12, out-of-the-box. It is going to feature a Fluid AMOLED display with second-gen LTPO calibration tech and a 120Hz refresh rate. The size of the display is not known yet. Older reports have suggested that it might be a 6.7-inch QHD+ display.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is much more than a sum of its parts. But for now, here are the specs. pic.twitter.com/iEQxgMWAkw — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 5, 2022

The device is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which might be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 256GB storage.

For cameras, the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a second-gen Hasselblad triple rear camera setup with Dual OIS. The triple camera setup on the back will include a 48MP, a 50MP, and an 8MP sensor. For selfies, there is going to be a 32MP shooter on the front.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is going to have a 5,000mAh battery with 80W Super VOOC fast charging technology along with 50W AirVOOC wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support.

For connectivity, the OnePlus 10 Pro will support NFC, VoLTE, X-axis Linear Motor haptics, Bluetooth v5.2, and dual stereo speakers.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colour options and is expected to feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

