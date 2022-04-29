OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds launched: How much you are going to be paying for them?

OnePlus launched three devices in India on April 27 - the OnePlus Nord 10R, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and the Nord Buds. The OnePlus Ace that the company launched in China earlier this month is the same device that has been brought to India as the OnePlus 10R. Besides that, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, is OnePlus’ first smartphone to be launched under the Rs 20,000 price bracket, and the Nord Buds are the first TWS solutions to be offered under the Nord branding.

OnePlus 10R price and availability

The OnePlus 10R has been launched in two colours - Sierra Black and Forest Green. The OnePlus 10R 80W variant is priced at Rs 38,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, and Rs 42,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. The OnePlus 10R 150W device is priced at Rs 43,999. All the devices will be available from May 4 online at the OnePlus store, on Amazon, and in OnePlus retail outlets, Croma, and Reliance Digital.

Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price and availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant that will be available in the Black Dusk colour. The 8GB/128GB variant is going to be available in the Tide Blue colour for Rs 21,999.

The smartphone is going to be available for sale starting April 30 online on OnePlus’ website and Amazon, and offline at Croma, Reliance Digital, and OnePlus retail outlets.

Nord Buds price and availiability

The Nord Buds have been launched in two colours - Black Slate and White Marble. They are priced at Rs 2,799. They will go on sale starting May 10 and can be bought online from Amazon and the OnePlus website. Offline buyers can pick it up from Croma, Reliance Digital and OnePlus’ retail outlets.

