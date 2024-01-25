OnePlus 12 review: Flagship performance, no fancy AI

AI has become the buzzword for smartphone manufacturers this season, yet OnePlus has opted not to succumb to the allure of AI, at least for its latest flagship, the OnePlus 12. Instead, the company has focused on its core strengths, delivering a superbly crafted, feature-packed flagship smartphone at an enticing price point.

Elegant Design

In the case of its 2024 flagship, OnePlus has maintained a consistent design approach. Resembling last year's model, the OnePlus 12 features a circular camera module that extends towards the left, seamlessly integrating into the aluminium frame. In contrast to the prominent Hasselblad branding on the previous model, the OnePlus 12 opts for a subtler approach, with only the 'H' logo adorning the camera module.

The front of the device is captivating, showcasing a stunning 6.8-inch 2K 120 Hz ProXDR display, with a discreet punch-hole camera situated at the top. The sides are elegantly appointed, featuring power and volume controls on the right, a convenient silent slider on the left, and the charging port and SIM slot located at the bottom. With its understated design, characterised by gentle curves at the corners, both on the front and back, the OnePlus 12 ensures ergonomic comfort, facilitating effortless single-handed usage.

Although some may argue that the design and build quality lack extraordinary elements, what truly captivated me was the emerald green rear glass in soft marble finish paired with the polished green aluminium frame. This combination not only exuded a premium feel but also showcased a unique and sophisticated aesthetic. Adding to its appeal is the IP65 certification, ensuring protection against dust and low-pressure water jets from all directions. The added advantage of the screen recognising touch even when wet enhances its practicality.

Stunning Display

The design is just the beginning, as the standout feature of this smartphone is the outstanding large screen that OnePlus has incorporated. The expansive 6.8-inch touch panel offers a sharp and vibrant display, even in bright sunlight. Impressively, it supports up to 4500 nits peak brightness, surpassing that of Samsung's S24 Ultra flagship. This high brightness level ensures that tasks like framing shots or booking a cab can be effortlessly performed even under direct sunlight.

I found great delight in web browsing and reading ebooks on this screen. Streaming movies, especially with a quality pair of earbuds, offered a portable theatre-like experience on the go. The same holds true for gaming – the screen, adaptive refresh rate, and powerful performance, complemented by the dual Cyro VC cooling system, guarantee continuous hours of immersive gameplay.

Power-packed

While I typically don't favour custom user interfaces on Android phones, the OnePlus 12 running Android 14 (with a commendable four years of update support) featuring Oxygen OS presented a user-friendly interface. The apps are thoughtfully organized within the app tray, and I appreciated the option to prioritize the most frequently used apps at the top for convenient access. In contrast to other Chinese smartphones that often come preloaded with excessive bloatware, the OnePlus 12 only included a handful of additional apps such as O Relax, OnePlus Store, Community, and Zen Space other than the Google Apps and Services.

When it comes to power, OnePlus has opted for the latest and flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 3 chip, complemented by either 12GB or 16GB of RAM. The review unit we tested boasted an impressive 16GB of RAM and a generous 512GB of onboard storage, turning the OnePlus 12 into an absolute powerhouse. Gaming on this device was not only buttery smooth but also remarkably lag-free. Editing 4K videos became a seamless experience, showcasing the device's robust performance capabilities.

In day-to-day usage, the OnePlus 12 demonstrated exceptional efficiency. It effortlessly handled various tasks, including swiftly switching between multiple apps such as the camera, voice recorder, emails on Outlook and Gmail, constant messaging on WhatsApp, word processing, and more. Multitasking proved to be a breeze. However, it's worth noting that while the OnePlus 12 excels in performance, it lacks some of the fancy AI features found in competitors like the Samsung S24 Ultra, such as Circle to search or enhanced writing capabilities using Gen AI.

Notably, the device is equipped with an IR blaster and IR app. While it successfully operated with a TV, unfortunately, it fell short in controlling the Dyson air purifier. Despite this minor limitation, the overall user interface and software experience on the OnePlus 12 contribute to a positive and streamlined user interaction.

Camera Artisan

On the imaging front, the OnePlus 12 boasts a triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens at the rear. This configuration does a commendable job of capturing images with fine details and vibrant colours. The camera app's user interface is refreshingly clutter-free, offering just four main modes at the bottom, including photo, video, portrait, and pro mode, with additional options neatly tucked under the "more" section.

The retouching options within the camera app feel familiar, reminiscent of features found in the recently reviewed Reno smartphone. Additional modes under "more" include night mode, panorama, tilt-shift, text scanner, slo-mo, and more. Overall, shots captured during the day or in well-lit environments retained vibrant colors and sharp details. However, the camera's performance was compromised when moving indoors or in low-light conditions. Even the night mode didn't provide significant improvement. Manual mode adjustments proved effective in obtaining desired shots in such scenarios.

Portrait shots, on the other hand, were notably impressive, showcasing the camera's ability to create visually appealing and well-defined subject-background separation.

Potent Battery

Speaking of the battery, the OnePlus 12 packs a robust 5400mAh battery, complemented by impressive 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities. The wall charger (bundled in the box) juices it to full capacity in less than 30 minutes. And while on heavy usage it lasted me a day and a half, with light usage it can easily last 2 days with ease.

Verdict: The OnePlus 12 emerges as a robust contender, boasting exceptional performance, top-tier display quality, impressive battery capabilities, and noteworthy camera prowess, ensuring a well-rounded and satisfying smartphone experience.

