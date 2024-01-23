OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, Buds 3 launched in India: Check price, sale offers, specs

OnePlus has launched three devices in India today: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Nord 3 earbuds. The hero of the event OnePlus 12 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which will have up to 16GB of RAM. It will support 100W wired SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Buds 3 India price, sale date, offers

OnePlus 12 is launched in two storage variants. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 64,999 while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 69,999 and they come in "Flowy Emerald" and "Silky Black" colours.

OnePlus 12R is launched in two storage options with the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 39,999 while the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 45,999 and they come in "Iron Gray" and "Cool Blue" models.

OnePlus Buds 3 are priced at Rs 5,499.

OnePlus 12 specifications

OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen that offers an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipse.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 12 features Hasselblad cameras that include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary lens, a 64MP telephoto camera and a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, it comes with a 32MP front facing camera. OnePlus 12 5G houses a 5,400 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus 12R specifications

OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display that offers up to 4500 nits of peak brightness.It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 14 based OxygenOS 14 custom skin out of the box.

In terms of camera, it features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. It comes with a 16MP selfie camera. It is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast-wired charging support.

OnePlus Buds 3 specifications, features

The newly launched OnePlus Buds 3 earbuds come with 10.4 mm driver and a 6mm tweeter. They offer 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support along with features like Google Fast Pain and dual connectivity. They also come with IP55 rating for water and dust resistance.

In terms of battery, these OnePlus earbuds offer up to 44 hours of battery life.

