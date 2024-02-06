OnePlus 12R, Buds 3 to go on sale today at 12pm on Amazon: Check price, sale offers, specs

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds 3 earbuds will go on first sale in India today at 12 pm. The highlights of OnePlus 12R include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB RAM and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. OnePlus Buds 3, on the other hand, will come with Active Noise Cancellation and up to 44 hours of playback time.

OnePlus 12R, Buds 3 India price, sale offers

OnePlus 12R is launched in two storage options with the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 39,999 while the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 45,999 and they come in Iron Gray and Cool Blue models.

OnePlus Buds 3 is launched at Rs 5,499 in India. You will get them in Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray colour options.

Both devices will go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon and OnePlus’ own website. In terms of sale offers, the company is offering an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards.

OnePlus 12R specifications

OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display that offers up to 4500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 14 based OxygenOS 14 custom skin out of the box.

In terms of camera, it features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. It comes with a 16MP selfie camera. It is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast-wired charging support.

OnePlus Buds 3 specifications

OnePlus Buds 3 come with 49dB ANC, IP55 water and dust resistance rating, 94ms low latency, up to hours of playback and dual drivers that will deliver frequency range from 15Hz to 40KHz. The earbuds also come with support for features like Google Fast Pair and dual connectivity.

