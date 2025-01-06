OnePlus 13 series, Buds Pro 3 launch: Here's what to expect and where to watch

Global tech brand OnePlus is set to unveil its latest flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 13 Series, along with a new variant of its premium earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, during its Winter Launch Event on January 7, 2025. The event will be streamed live on OnePlus India’s YouTube channel starting at 9:00 PM IST. You can also stream the event live using the embed at the end of this article.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering superior speed and efficiency, along with an IP68/IP69 rating for durability. The OnePlus 13R will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, delivering high-level performance. Both devices include a 6000mAh battery, the largest in a OnePlus phone, aimed at ensuring extended usage without interruptions.

The OnePlus 13’s Hasselblad-powered triple-camera system introduces the Clear Burst feature for capturing fast-moving subjects sharply, aiming to enhance smartphone photography.

The OnePlus 13 showcases a new design with a refined camera layout inspired by the golden ratio. Colour options include Midnight Ocean with micro-fibre vegan leather, Arctic Dawn with a surface-based glass coating, and Black Eclipse for a classic look.

The OnePlus 13R, available in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail, features an 8mm slim profile, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and an aluminium frame.

Both models will ship with OxygenOS 15, featuring AI-powered photography tools like AI Unblur and AI Detail Boost, Intelligent Search using natural language prompts, and other tools for a smooth user experience.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be available in Sapphire Blue, complementing the OnePlus 13’s Midnight Ocean variant. They include AI Translation for real-time communication assistance.

Catch the OnePlus 13 Series Winter Launch Event live on OnePlus India’s YouTube channel at 9:00 PM IST on January 7, 2025, to witness the latest innovations from OnePlus.