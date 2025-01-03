scorecardresearch
TECHNOLOGY
OnePlus 13 series may get an iPhone-like feature which will support smartphone accessories

The OnePlus 13 and 13R are set for a global release on 7 January 2025, with new leaks suggesting magnetic snap-on cases. This could mark a significant shift in smartphone accessory design, mirroring Apple's MagSafe system.

OnePlus is set to launch its OnePlus 13 and 13R smartphones globally on 7 January 2025, following their initial release in China. As anticipation grows, recent leaks have revealed that the company might introduce cases with magnetic snap-on functionality, promising an experience similar to the iPhone Magsafe ecosystem.

Tech insider Sudhanshu Ambhore shared insights on X, highlighting that these cases are expected to feature built-in magnets. This design will allow them to attach effortlessly to the phones, while also being compatible with various magnetic accessories such as Qi2 wireless chargers, grips, and straps. This concept is similar to Apple’s MagSafe system, which has gained popularity among iPhone users.

The materials for these cases are expected to include Sandstone, Aramid Fibre, and Wood Grain, which have been popular choices in previous OnePlus accessories. The introduction of magnetic cases could pave the way for a broader range of add-ons like wallets, car mounts, and desk stands, offering Android users a more cohesive accessory ecosystem.

This development comes as the Qi2 wireless charging standard gains traction, with brands like Samsung and OnePlus adopting magnetic accessories. If this trend continues, it could lead to significant advancements in charging and accessory options for Android users. However, the extent of this shift will depend on how many brands support the Qi2 standard and related products.

OnePlus appears ready to enhance its accessory offerings with the upcoming release of these cases. Whether magnetic functionality will become a major trend in the Android market remains uncertain, but 2025 could be a pivotal year for magnetic innovations in smartphones.

Published on: Jan 03, 2025, 1:20 PM IST
