OnePlus 5T now available in new Lava Red colour: All you need to know

OnePlus has launched the Lava Red edition of the OnePlus 5T at Rs 37,999. The device will go on sale on January 20 at 12pm. Currently, it is listed on OnePlus' official store and will also be available on Amazon India's website.

On the date of the launch of the OnePlus 5T Lava Red edfition, Samsung will also start selling its Galaxy A8+ in India. The device will be a direct rival of the OnePlus 5T and comes with a few features that are usually found on Samsung's flagships. However, in terms of specifications the OnePlus 5T is the true 'flagship killer'.

This will be the fourth variant of the device after the midnight black, sandstone white and the special Star Wars edition that was launched last month. The device will only be available in the 8GB variant for now. The registration for the sale of the device has already begun.

This is the first time OnePlus has launched a Red coloured phone. The new variant was available in a few markets outside India and has been requested extensively.

According to OnePlus the new variant undergoes a two anodic oxidation process, double blasting and AF coating which gives it a certain texture. The device also gets a special wallpaper to match the Red theme of the device.

Other than the aesthetic differences, the device is identical to the 8GB variant of the midnight black version. Here are the highlights of the device:

Display

The 6-inch optic AMOLED display leaves out narrow bezels on all four sides on the device. The increased screen size amounts to a 80.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The company has placed all the sensors and the 16Megapixel camera above the display. For protection, OnePlus has used Gorilla Glass 5.

The OnePlus 5T will be first device from the company to feature an immersive display with a resolution of 18:9. The screen has been equipped with Sunlight Display which adjusts to the ambient light and activity to create optimum viewing experience.

Processor and performance

OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 internals are identical as far as processing power is concerned. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 chipset clocked at 2.45GHz coupled with Adreno 540 GPU.

Camera

The OnePlus 5T camera has been touted as a low-light expert and that might be true considering that the primary camera comes with aperture of F/1.7. Within the dual-camera setup, the device houses one 20Megapixel sensor and another 16Megapixel module.

Another aspect that the company has improved with the dual camera on OnePlus 5T is portrait photography. The OnePlus 5T also comes with refined Electronic Image Stability (EIS) for better video and image stabilisation.

Features

With the 5T, OnePlus is bringing Face Unlock feature, which the company claims can unlock the device in 0.4 seconds flat. The feature detects eyes and nose contours of the user and delivers 99 per cent success rate even with scarves or while making funny faces. The Face Unlock, however, canot be used with apps dealing with with sensitive information payment details, for the sake of data security.

For connectivity, it will have a USB 2.0 Type-C jack and a 3.5mm audio jack. The OnePlus 5T will come with a dual-nano SIM slot too. It also comes with an easily accesible Alert Slider which can be used even when the phone inside a pocket to toggle between three notification settings - Ring, Do Not Disturb and Silent.