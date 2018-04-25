OnePlus 6 India launch event to be held in Mumbai on May 17

OnePlus 6 has been playing hide and seek with us since quite some time now. It seems we finally have a date for that to end. OnePlus has officially set a launch date for the OnePlus 6 and what's more, the Indian buyers will get the device just hours after the launch in China. Amazon India will be selling the smartphone exclusively in India.

OnePlus has already sent out invites for an event in Mumbai. The company is selling tickets for the event where it will also give out a OnePlus Tote Bag, OnePlus Cap, OnePlus T-shirt, OnePlus Notebook, Cash Cannon and OnePlus Voucher worth Rs 999.

The company has put out official teaser saying the device will be launched on May 17 in India (10:00 am IST). To top it all, OnePlus might also launch the Avengers Infinity War Special Edition device alongside the standard version.

Recently, a case leak went on to show the entire device in all its glory. Other than that, we have a clear shot of the infamous notch. This was revealed by the company even before acknowledging the device's existence.

A UK-based online mobile accessories retailer, Mobile Fun listed several cases for the OnePlus 6 by in-house case maker Olixar. Despite being renders, they revealed what the device could look like during the launch.

OnePlus has decided to go with a vertical camera setup this time, instead of the horizontal one seen on the back of OnePlus 5T. The dual snappers have been placed in the centre with the LED flash and the fingerprint scanner placed underneath.

We also got a decent look at the device in three different colours; black, white and metallic blue. All three shared a metallic tint similar to the Samsung Galaxy flagship line-up. The renders were leaked on Chinese social networking site, Weibo and was reported by CNMO.

Getting to the internals, OnePlus 6 will feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset. The same was confirmed by the company chief during the Qualcomm launch event in February. However, the only thing he mentioned was that their next flagship will feature a Snapdragon 845.

In a teaser by popular tipster, Evan Blass, we get to know that the company will still stick with the 3.5mm jack, going against the flagship trend of a single port smartphone.

The OnePlus 6 is also expected to come with a glass back which indicates towards a new feature that OnePlus fans have been demanding for a long time, wireless charging. Waterproofing is another flagship feature that might make it to the OnePlus 6.

All these premium features are expected to come with a premium price tag. The OnePlus 6 will be the most expensive OnePlus device launched to date. The company will be launching three variants this time. One with 64GBstorage and 6GB RAM, which is expected to be priced around Rs 34,200. The second variant is expected to feature 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. This variant is expected to be priced around Rs 39,400. The most expensive variant with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM will be priced north of Rs 45,000.

OnePlus will also be launching a special edition Avengers Infinity War edition. The company recently declared their collaboration with Marvel Studios which also includes giving away 6000 tickets to the movie that will launch on April 27.