OnePlus 6 leaked in live image with iPhone X-like notch

The next generation OnePlus has been leaked in a live image on Chinese social media website, Weibo. The image was taken down moments after it was uploaded. However, it was copied and re-posted by various users by then.

If this image is anywhere close to what we're going to get with the OnePlus 6, it could be one of those love or hate things for OnePlus enthusiasts.

OnePlus has had a unique design up till the OnePlus 3T. The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T was on more of the conventional side with the design language but still retained certain characteristics from the previous generation phones. However, this new leaked image wouldn't be identified with OnePlus if the logo was hidden or absent.

In the image, the alleged OnePlus 6 comes with an iPhone X-like design. The front panel of the phone has the camera and sensors housed in a notch on top of the screen. However, the notch is much narrower than the one found on the iPhone X.

Moving towards the back of the device, it has a glossy finish which is very uncharacteristic of OnePlus. The dual-camera setup has also been changed. The modules are placed vertically, similar to the ones found on iPhone X but at the centre of the rear panel.

The next generation update for the OnePlus is expected to be out in the month of May or June and these could be the initial leaks. Hence it is advised that readers take this information with a pinch of salt.

One thing that is certain with the OnePlus 6 is that it will come with the all new Snapdragon 845. The base model might come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The OnePlus 6 is expected to be the only flagship device from the company this year. In a statement issued by OnePlus, the company stated that it will be launching one flagship a year.

Given that the OnePlus 6 will represent the company until the end of this year, the smartphone will have to be able to keep up with the competition.

OnePlus 5T was a mid-year update which was introduced in the month of November and was an incremental update. The device got a new taller screen measuring in at 6.1 inches with an aspect ratio of 18:9.