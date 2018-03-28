OnePlus 6 revealed in this leaked picture; wooden panel, 3.5mm jack and more

This might be how the OnePlus 6 might look like. At first, the image will definitely remind you of the OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T. The metal band with chamfered edges is similar to the older models of OnePlus. However, one obvious give away for the new phone is the placement of a finger print sensor on the rear panel and the textured back.

The picture has been leaked by a credible source, Evan Blass or popular as @evleaks on Twitter. Though there's not much to go about, this picture clears the misconception that the OnePlus 6 will be similar to the Oppo R15. OnePlus is likely to bring back the design language of the OnePlus 3T but the screen is still expected to come with a notch and extremely slim bezels.

Similar to the OnePlus 5T, the device in this picture comes with a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. The dual camera setup, however, has been shifted to a more central position above the scanner. An interesting twist is the wooden textured back.

OnePlus has been popular to provide custom wooden back covers for their flagships in the past. This could be one of the variants that will come with a wooden back. OnePlus is also not letting go the 3.5mm jack on the OnePlus 6 which will be a huge relief for most prospect buyers.

The phone will come with top-notch specification which includes a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The added screen technology and flagship specifications will also make OnePlus 6 the most expensive device they have ever launched. The device is expected to cross the price point of Rs 40,000 for the first time since its launch.

Since the device's launch is a long way from becoming reality, these images should be taken with a grain of salt.