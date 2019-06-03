OnePlus 7 to go on sale on June 4: Should you upgrade?

OnePlus 7 will go on sale on June 4 in India on Amazon India, the company's own website OnePlus.in and all OnePlus offline stores. Earlier in May, OnePlus had launched two OnePlus devices in India - OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 7 Pro has the flagship specs, 90Hz 'Fluid AMOLED' display with Quad HD+ resolution and HDR 10+ technology at an incredible price of Rs 48,999. On the other hand, OnePlus 7 is a regular upgrade from OnePlus 6T and is cheaper at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage model. The 8GB RAM and 256 GB model is priced at Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 7 sale comes with some exciting offers including benefits worth Rs 9,300 from Jio where the company will offer cashback worth Rs 5,400 up on carrying out a recharge of Rs 299. The cashback will come in the form of 36 discount coupons of Rs 150 each. Plus there will be coupons from Chumbak, EaseMyTrip and Zoomcar credited to the user's Jio account.

As far as specifications are concerned, OnePlus 7 comes with the same Snapdragon 855 SoC. The chipset is paired with Adreno 640 GPU coupled with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options.

As far as the optics are concerned, the OnePlus 7 comes with a same 48-MP Sony IMX586 primary camera, that boasts of optical image stabilization (OIS) and a secondary 5-MP depth sensor. Glass on both front and back are Gorilla Glass for superior damage resistance. The device comes with the same stereo speakers and even has a faster fingerprint scanner. The face-unlock is also faster when compared to OnePlus 7 pro and as the camera doesn't have to pop-up every time.

Coming to the performance, the OnePlus 7 is equipped with the same 3,700 mAh battery with 20W WARP charging support, similar to OnePlus 6T. OnePlus 7 is also the only phone in the market right now, other than the OnePlus 7 Pro, which offers the new UFS 3.0 storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C.

Should you upgrade?

If you are looking to upgrade from OnePlus 6T or even OnePlus 6 then OnePlus 7 isn't a big leap and it doesn't offer anything new. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 of OnePlus 7 is definitely a better processor than the Snapdragon 845 chipset of OnePlus 6T but the S-845 will still give you a smooth performance. However, if you are looking to buy a new premium phone then OnePlus 7 Pro is worth every penny.

