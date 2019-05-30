Tech Tips: Here's how to get OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition's fingerprint animation on standard OnePlus 6T

OnePlus has taken over the premium yet affordable smartphone space left vacant by overpriced iPhones and Galaxy S-series smartphones. Before OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T, the Chinese smartphone major released only two smartphones a year, with the other being a minor spec'd up variant. Off late, OnePlus has also started trotting-out special edition alternatives of their devices, which are priced a little higher and come with new design and some additional features.

The company had earlier unveiled a Star Wars Edition of OnePlus 5T, and a year later it partnered with McLaren to release a special edition OnePlus 6T phone with new boot animation, wallpapers, sounds and a new fingerprint animation. However, if you're an owner of OnePlus 6T or even OnePlus 6, buying a new and expensive phone doesn't make sense. But you can still have some of the new features on the older OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 phones.

Downloading the new set of McLaren wallpapers and ringtone/notification tones are easy and can be easily found via a simple Google search. Changing boot animation requires root access which could void your warranty. But you can always change the fingerprint animation to the one that comes with OnePlus 6T special McLaren Edition phone. You can also choose to completely disable the animation, in case you don't like it.

Before moving on to make the changes, you need to be sure that you are running an updated Oxygen OS on your OnePlus 6 series device. For the McLaren animation (without root) Oxygen OS 9.0.9 or higher is required on OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. There are three solutions to get the McLaren fingerprint animation but we'll talk about the simpler, no-root and on-device method.

Follow the steps to get the new unlock animation.

Download 'Settings Database Editor' app from the Google Play Store

From the dropdown menu, select "System table"

Search for the line "op_custom_unlock_animation_style"

Touch the line and wait for the pop-up menu. Select "Edit value" and enter 3.

To completely disable the animation, just choose any random number to which no animation is associated, for.eg. "9".

That's it. The OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T device will now have a new McLaren fingerprint unlock animation. Meanwhile, don't mess with the other setting values on the Database Editor. The new fingerprint setting won't change after reboots and shutdowns. However, if you are not happy with the new animation and want to go back, just pick the default fingerprint animation look from the settings menu.

Edited By: Udit Verma

