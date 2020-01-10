OnePlus 8 Pro may feature 120Hz display, better camera; here's all we know

OnePlus has reportedly sent invites for a screen technology event that is scheduled on January 13. The 'OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting' will be held in Shenzhen, China. There are rumours that the company may unveil 120Hz display panels in this event which could be used in the upcoming OnePlus8 series.

The 120Hz display will be an upgrade from the 90Hz refresh rate display thay has been seen in the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T series. Apart from this, speculations are rife that the company is working on OnePlus 8 which will be a successor to the OnePlus 7 and the budget friendly One Plus 8 variants.

The increase in refresh rate from 90 Hz to 120 Hz implies that the users can experience smooth animation and absolutely hassle-free gaming. Apart from the upgrades in display, it is also said that the OnePlus 8 Pro will also sport advanced camera specs. It is being said that the smartphone will come with two front cameras and a quad rear camera setup. As per the leaks, this quad camera setup on the rear will comprise of a 64-megapixel main camera, 20-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a time of flight sensor.

Though there isn't much information available about the launch date of OnePlus 8 Pro, the device is expected to be launched in the first half of 2020. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will operate on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor whereas OnePlus 8 Lite is set to run a MediaTek processor. The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery that 50W fast charging technology.

