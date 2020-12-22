OnePlus 9: New leak features 50 MP triple camera setup

New leaks have surfaced regarding the OnePlus 9 camera ahead of the upcoming premium smartphone's launch. According to a report by Slashleaks, the triple camera system of the OnePlus 9 will be led by a 50-megapixel Ultra Vision wide-angle camera with f/1.9 aperture. It will be coupled with a 20-megapixel Cine Camera, an ultrawide lens with f/1.8 aperture. The third lens in the setup will be an OIS assisted 12-megapixel telephoto camera with autofocus and an f/3.4 aperture.

Earlier, it was revealed that OnePlus may collaborate with a Germany-based camera firm named Leica for the upcoming OnePlus 9 series. The OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9E, and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones are expected to go official by mid-March 2021.

It was also leaked that the OnePlus 9 will support 6.55-inch FHD+ flat screen with HDR, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. It is also predicted that the new phone will be powered by a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB/ 12GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. The device may run on Android 11-based OxygenOS and pack a 4,500mAh battery.

Additionally, it is also anticipated that OnePlus 9 wouldn't be IP68 water and dust resistance certified. Instead, the feature is expected to be exclusive to OnePlus 9 Pro. The Pro will also have a slightly taller form factor and higher screen resolution.

