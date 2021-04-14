OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R go on sale on Amazon Prime today; full details here

The much-awaited OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R will go on sale on Amazon Prime in India today. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were launched on March 23. While both of these smartphones are loaded with Hesselblad-branded cameras, the OnePlus 9R misses out on it, which explains its lesser price as compared to the other two.

In terms of price, the OnePlus 9 will cost Rs 49,999 for 8GB+ 128GB version and Rs 54,999 for 12 GB + 256 GB version. The OnePlus 9R has been priced at Rs 39,999 for 8GB+128GB version and Rs 43,999 for 12GB+256GB versions. While the OnePlus 9 comes in Winter Mist, Arctic Sky and Astral Black colours options, OnePlus 9R comes in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colour options.

As part of the Amazon sale offer, customers can get Rs 3,000 discount on buying the OnePlus 9 and Rs 2,000 on OnePlus 9R using SBI credit card and EMI transactions. American Express credit card users can also get up to Rs 2,000 cashback. SBI credit card users can also avail of no-cost EMI using SBI credit cards on buying these smartphones from April 14-30.

OnePlus has also extended 5G support on all three devices - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9 comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass layer for protection. It gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device will be on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box. OnePlus 9's triple rear camera system houses a 48-MP primary camera, a 50-MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-MP monochrome camera.

The primary camera can record 4K videos at 60fps and 8K videos at 30fps. For selfies, the device comes with a 16-MP front camera. OnePlus 9 has features like 5G, an under-display fingerprint sensor and a dual-cell 4,500mAh lithium-ion battery with 65W Warp Charge support. The company claims the phone can be fully charged in less than 30 minutes.

OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The smartphone also has features like an in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock. It gives a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ display and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 9R also runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. Unlike the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9R gives a miss to Hasselblad branding on the camera front. The OnePlus 9R is loaded with a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture and EIS. It also has a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 5-megapixel macro sensors on board, apart from a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

