Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
technology
news
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband to launch in India on June 19

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband to launch in India on June 19

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 to launch in India on June 19,and are expected to be priced under ₹2,000.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Lakshay Kumar
Lakshay Kumar
  • Updated Jun 13, 2025 4:18 PM IST
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband to launch in India on June 19OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 India launch on June 19, price expected under Rs 2,000

OnePlus has announced that its next audio product, the Bullets Wireless Z3, will launch in India on June 19, 2025, at 12pm. Part of the company’s popular neckband category, the new device is aimed at users seeking a combination of long battery life, fast charging, and improved audio performance.

Advertisement

The Bullets Wireless Z3 will follow in the footsteps of the Bullets Wireless Z2, which launched in 2022 and became one of the brand’s best-selling audio products. The Z2 offered 30 hours of playback on a full charge and 20 hours of use from just 10 minutes of fast charging, along with 12.4mm drivers and IP55 water and sweat resistance. It was well-received for delivering solid audio performance at an accessible price point.

With the Z3, OnePlus is promising further improvements. The company claims the earphones will offer up to 27 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The design remains lightweight, and the earphones will be available in two new colour options: Samba Sunset and Mambo Midnight.

Advertisement

More details, including full specifications and pricing, are expected to be announced during the official launch event on 19 June.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 13, 2025 4:18 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today