OnePlus Nord 2T: When is it launching? How much will you pay? What are the specs

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord 2T in India soon and this device succeeds the OnePlus Nord 2 that was launched in India in July 2021. And as it should be, the OnePlus Nord 2T brings in some enhancements over what we’ve seen on the OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus has already launched the device in the UK and in the European markets, so we already know what the specs are. What we do not know yet is the price, though there are some speculations about how OnePlus might position it. With the launch only a couple of days away, here’s what we know about the OnePlus Nord 2T:

OnePlus Nord 2T launch date, time, and how to watch it live

The OnePlus Nord 2T is launching on July 1. The company is not holding a launch event but will instead share the details regarding the price and availability on the scheduled day.

OnePlus Nord 2T expected price, sale date

Leaks regarding the OnePlus Nord 2T indicate that the 128GB variant of the device might be priced at Rs 28,999 and the one with the 12GB RAM might cost Rs 33,999. A price tag like this puts the OnePlus Nord 2T in the league of the Poco F4 and the iQOO Neo 6.

Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to go on sale on July 5, 12 PM onwards across Amazon, the OnePlus online stores, and also in the OnePlus retail outlets. The listing page for the OnePlus Nord 2T is already live on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord 2T specs

Some of the main things to highlight on the OnePlus Nord 2T include support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The company claims that this feature can charge up the 4,500mAh battery on the OnePlus Nord 2T in just 15 mins.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is going to feature Sony’s flagship IMX766 camera sensor on the back and comes with OIS (optical image stabilisation) support.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip that competes with the likes of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. OnePlus uses the Snapdragon SoCs on its flagship devices like the OnePlus 10 series, using the MediaTek ones for its other offerings.

The OnePlus Nord 2T features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. For protection there is the Corning Gorilla Glass.

The octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip is paired with the Mail G77 GPU ans 128GB LPDDR4X RAM with up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. The smartphone will run Android 12 out-of-the-box with OxygenOS 12 on top.

