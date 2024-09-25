OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to be available at just Rs 16,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check deal

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will start in India tonight at midnight for Prime members and others will get access to it on September 27. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed that the mid-range smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, launched at Rs 19,999, will be available for purchase at just Rs 16,999 during the upcoming sale. Amazon will offer a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Bank cards during the upcoming sale.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Amazon offer

As per the Amazon sale preview, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will be available at Rs 16,999, down from Rs 19,999. This price is inclusive of Amazon coupon and bank discount. Notably, buyers will get an instant 10 per cent discount on SBI Bank credit and debit cards. It is available in Mega Blue, Super Silver and Ultra Orange colour variants.

If you are looking to buy a good OnePlus smartphone this Diwali sale season, then you should definitely check out Amazon deals. OnePlus 11R with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will be available at Rs 26,749, down from Rs 39,999. OnePlus 12R, on the other hand, will be available at Rs 34,999, down from Rs 42,999.

In addition to this, Amazon has also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G at just Rs 69,999 on the e-commerce platform. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,49,999. Apple iPhone 13 will be listed at Rs 45,999 on Amazon. As per the teaser, buyers will get a discount on SBI Bank cards that will bring down the cost to Rs 37,999.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is set to be available at Rs 13,749 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This price is inclusive of Amazon Coupon discount and bank offer. The smartphone was earlier priced at Rs 24,499.

Down from Rs 13,999, Redmi 13C will be available at Rs 8,999 on Amazon during the sale. It will be available in Green, Black and Silver colour options. Priced at Rs 79,999, Xiaomi 14 will be available at Rs 45,999 in India during the upcoming sale. As per the sale preview, this price is inclusive of Amazon Coupon and Bank offer.